50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Student arrested in connection to bomb threat on Kentucky college campus, police say

Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
Hailee Reed was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, according to authorities.(Warren County Jail)
By Kelly Dean and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to a bomb threat at a Kentucky college, according to authorities.

Police at Western Kentucky University arrested Hailee Reed and charged her with terroristic threatening, which is a first-degree offense. Reed is a student at the university.

Around noon, police investigated suspicious materials believed to have been an explosive device after students received an alert for a possible explosive device on the campus. Investigators determined the material was related to construction and not a threat, WBKO reported.

A short time later, police said an anonymous threat was posted on social media targeting a parking structure on the campus. Officials told anyone on campus to avoid the area while they investigated.

Less than an hour after that, police said the threat against the parking structure was unfounded, and a person of interest was in custody.

Classes at the university were postponed until shortly before 2 p.m. when police said it was clear.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
Upper-level high pressure begins to build in late this weekend, signaling a warming trend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Day Thursday, A Few Storms This Weekend
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
student loan scams
How to avoid student loan payment scams