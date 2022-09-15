50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Jake Brown

By Matthew Travis
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jake Brown is entering his senior season at Sulphur already committed to play baseball at LSU, but this summer, he’s gotten the chance to represent Sulphur on a bigger stage, with the Team USA 18U baseball team.

“So at the end of trials, the training camp, we were all sitting in there, there were 42 of us in the room, and the only thing I could think of was the chills going down my body, as he started calling out the names, and I was one of the last names called so when I finally heard my name it was just relief, it was like wow, this is real life, like I didn’t really know how to process it at first, but then a couple of hours later it hit me and I was like wow, this is something special” said Brown on the feeling of making Team USA.

This is Brown’s first Team USA experience, and while he says he’s having the time of his life, it’s also a new experience for him because he’s representing not only the Sulphur, and Lake Charles communities, but he’s representing the state of Louisiana as a whole.

“Yeah this is my first time, wasn’t able to make it to the 12u or 15u trials, but being here, it’s been amazing, I’ve been meeting a lot of cool guys, a lot of cool teammates and having the time of my life, it’s different you know, like everyone on here is from California, Texas, Florida, and then there’s me in Louisiana and, it’s nice knowing that people back home are rooting for me, people everywhere around, it’s good to have” said Brown.

Brown is entering his senior year at Sulphur, following a season where the Golden Tors lost in the semi-finals of the State Playoffs in his junior season, and Brown believes this experience with Team USA will help him, and his team, as they attempt to win a State Championship in 2023.

“Hopefully leadership, a bunch of the guys I’ve been around, obviously they’re great leaders, they made this team for a reason, and trying to pick up everything that I can from the coaches, other players, and bring it back home and hopefully lead the tors to their first State Championship” said Brown on what he hopes to take away from the Team USA experience.

