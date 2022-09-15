Slagle Homecoming and Trade Days to be held this weekend
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Slagle, LA (KPLC) - The community of Slagle will be holding its 28th annual Homecoming and Trade Days beginning Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
The festival will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
There will be live music, food, a puppet show, a craft market, and quilts. On Saturday there will also be cornhole.
The festival will be along Hwy 8 in Slagle.
All proceeds will go to the Slagle Senior Center.
There will also be a breakfast on Saturday at 7 a.m.
