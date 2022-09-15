Slagle Homecoming and Trade Days to be held this weekend

Slagle, LA (KPLC) - The community of Slagle will be holding its 28th annual Homecoming and Trade Days beginning Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

The festival will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday and at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

There will be live music, food, a puppet show, a craft market, and quilts. On Saturday there will also be cornhole.

The festival will be along Hwy 8 in Slagle.

All proceeds will go to the Slagle Senior Center.

There will also be a breakfast on Saturday at 7 a.m.

Slagle Homecoming and Trade Days (KPLC viewer)

