Second Harvest mobile market returns Sept. 17

Second Harvest Mobile Market
Second Harvest Mobile Market(Second Harvest)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.

It will be open from 10 a.m. - noon at the Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA at 425 Kingsley St. in Lake Charles.

The Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market currently operates every third Saturday across Southwest Louisiana.

