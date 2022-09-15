Sean Ardoin and LSU collaborate for a groundbreaking new album

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a soundtrack to remember, because what says “Louisiana” more than the Golden Band from Tiger Land?

A three-time Grammy-nominated artist and a Louisiana collegiate band “mix it up,” with a new album that’s a taste of creole and rock, unique to Lake Charles’s own Sean Ardoin.

Ardoin tapped the assistant director of the LSU band, Kelvin Jones who worked together to create the album of the season.

Jones says, “He was like, hey man, how would you be interested in doing a calibration kind of album. I was like, I don’t think it’s been done before. And he was like exactly.”

With a goal for a groundbreaking new sound in the universe, they were calibrating marching band and creole together using around 350 students and around 140 volunteers.

Ardoin says, “Being able to put this album out with the marching band has got me on top of the world right now. It’s called Full Circle. Because when I was in the marching band is when I decided to be a musician full time.”

While working with his alma mater, creativity began to flow when they turned the band room into a studio.

Ardoin says, “The students were so awesome. ‘They did a little bit on Friday and a little bit on Sunday and 9 to 9:30 on Saturday.”

The album, now out, contains 12 songs including one Grammy-nominated piece.

Jones explains it as, “The perfect gumbo, if you will, for what ended up coming out to where every track on there is different, but so Louisiana.”

You can access the streaming link and vinyl pre-sale on his website.

The double vinyl is colored in purple and gold and 15% of the sales go to the LSU tiger band and scholarship.

