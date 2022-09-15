Remains identified as missing man Ryan Heflin

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year.

Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office said human remains were found on Sept. 10, then identified with help from the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center.

The remains were found near the Wye community and the Allen Parish border by hunters working on their hunting property.

Heflin was last seen at a residence on Sammons Road on Jan. 19, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to Heflin’s family and asked anyone with information on his disappearance to call 337-463-3281.

