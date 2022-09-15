McNeese Spotlight: Preview Day 2022

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s 2022 Preview Day is set for October 1. We spoke with the director of recruiting, Kourtney Istre, this morning about the free campus-wide open house for prospective students and their families.

The event starts at the Tritico Theatre in the Shearman Fine Arts Annex from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

There, participants can learn about:

  • Admissions
  • Colleges and Offered Majors
  • Financial Aid
  • TOPS
  • Scholarships
  • Student Central
  • Student Live
  • Student Services
  • Housing
  • Meet with faculty and current students

Participants will also be able to take a campus tour that includes the McNeese Bookstore and New Ranch which will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Online preregistration for the event is encouraged but attendees may also register at the door beginning at 9 a.m.

Students and their guests will also receive free admission to the McNeese vs. UNO volleyball game at 1 p.m. in the Legacy Center.

You can receive more information about this event by calling 1-337-475-5504.

