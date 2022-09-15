McNeese to go with Knox Kadum at QB moving forward

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a rough start to the 2022 College Football season for the McNeese Cowboys as they opened it with a 40-17 loss on the road to Montana State, and then a 52-10 loss against Rice in Houston. A large problem for the Cowboys has been the inconsistency at quarterback, as they entered the 2022 season with two options; Knox Kadum, and Cam Ransom.

Initially it was announced that Cam Ransom would be the starting quarterback in the Cowboys’ season opener in Bozeman, against Montana State. However, that was before Knox Kadum had an impressive week of practice, and beat Ransom out for the starting job against the Bobcats.

So it was Kadum who started under center for the Cowboys up in Bozeman, but he struggled to get much done for McNeese as he completed 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 126 yards, and a touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions, and lost six yards on 10 rushes (sacks are counted as negative rushing yards for quarterbacks).

In that Montana State game, Ransom also saw the field, but in a very limited quantity as he attempted just two passes, completing one of the two, for 19 yards, but he also had a 31 yard rush, and finished the game with 17 rushing yards after taking two sacks.

All that being said, it was a rough performance for the Cowboys at the quarterback position to start the season off, but that was somewhat expected against a Montana State team who just played in the FCS National Championship game, and entered the 2022 season as the fourth-ranked FCS team.

With that, the Cowboys had higher, and more realistic expectations as they were set to face off with the Rice Owls in Houston, in week two, but unfortunately it was more of the same. McNeese lost that one 52-10 behind a combined just 91 passing yards from their quarterbacks with two interceptions, and zero touchdowns on 21 attempts.

So the focus shifted to week three as the Cowboys would finally have a home game, and they’d be playing an Alcorn State team who is also 0-2 this season, losing their two games by a combined 56 points to Stephen F. Austin, and Tulane. Entering this game Coach Goff felt it was time to name a starting quarterback, and trust them to lead the Cowboys’ offense, and he decided on Knox Kadum.

“He [Knox Kadum], I feel like with every rep, I feel like the offense is gaining more confidence in him, with every snap he’s taken and Cam [Ransom] is still, he’s still working hard, and he might or might not have a package for him, with those two playing that position, and all the others, it’s about the trust level right, we trust that when you take the field you know exactly the play call, the execution to it, the progression, if things break down what’s the answer, and I feel like right now Knox has taken a step in that direction” said head coach Gary Goff on the decision to name Kadum as the starting quarterback moving forward.

Goff also praised Kadum’s leadership, as he believes Kadum has taken a big step with his leadership skills since the conclusion of Fall Camp saying that Kadum used to be a leader because of the position he played, rather than being a leader because the team needed him to be.

McNeese returns to Cowboy Stadium under the lights, on Saturday at 7:00.

