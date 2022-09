Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man accused of raping a 6-year-old was indicted Thursday in state district court.

Josue Manuel Soto-Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age.

The indictment says that the incident happened in early June 2022.

Rodriguez was arrested in Philadelphia.

