Major road, drainage projects cause traffic headaches in Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We all want good roads and drainage, but the building process can be difficult to deal with when you are on the road.

Some people have been getting up early, but evidently not early enough. Frustration abounds for those trying to drive north from south Lake Charles.

People complain of bad traffic due to road closures due to the West Prien Lake Road and Weaver Road projects. The intersection of West Sale and Prien Lake Road is expected to be closed until sometime in December, weather permitting.

Resident Elisa Guillory already gets up early but she said it is so difficult to go north.

“To close down two major north south routes is not ideal,” she said.

Signs aim to keep people from using Locke Lane as a shortcut, but Guillory said people were going around the signs, which have now been taken down. Lake Charles Police were trying to catch speeders on Locke Lane, where the speed limit is 25 miles an hour.

Guillory said her main concern is the safety.

“People are late, they’re upset. Sometimes they drive faster to try to catch up, which is dangerous,” she said. “I’ve observed people driving on the side of the road. Also going the wrong way into incoming traffic to scoot around traffic, which is not safe for the kids.”

Guillory also thinks more public notice would have helped.

“Wish they would have prepared us so people knew they would have to get up even earlier than they do normally and think about their route. How they’re going to get to where they’re going in a safe fashion,” said Guillory.

The city and Calcasieu Police Jury are working on a joint project to widen West Prien Lake Road, from Cove Lane to Ihles Road, improve drainage and sewage and add a sidewalk on one side and a bike path on the other.

The city is also working to improve Weaver Road drainage and add sidewalks. The northbound lane of Weaver is closed, adding to traffic issues there. The city is working with project engineers and contractors to change current road closure plans which they expect to give people relief.

Lake Charles Police Chief Shawn Caldwell urges drivers to plan for delays, especially in peak times. He says they are monitoring for unsafe driving practices and addressing with warnings and citations. Today officers issued nine written warnings and one citation for speeding.

Below are comments from the city’s public works director and police chief.

Stacy Dowden, City of Lake Charles Director of Public Works:

“The City is currently working with our project engineers and contractors to change the current road closure plans. We are also in contact with LA-DOTD, who is monitoring traffic flow on state highways in the area. This data will help determine adjustments needed to the timing of traffic signals at all major intersections. We understand the public’s frustration and we do believe we will be able to make some adjustments and provide some relief.”

Chief Shawn Caldwell, Lake Charles Police Department:

“Motorists that must travel in this area are encouraged to allow extra time for their commute, especially during peak travel times. LCPD is out monitoring roadways for unsafe driving practices, such as speeding, and addressing these issues through both warnings and citations.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.