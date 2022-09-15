50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles man accused of offering to pay a child for sex

Kentrell A. Knighten
Kentrell A. Knighten(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man faces a sex trafficking charge after allegedly offering to pay a child to have sex, authorities say.

Kentrell A. Knighten, 38, of Lake Charles, sent lewd messages to a child under 16 years old, telling her how much money she would be paid to perform a sex act, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The messages were reported to CPSO on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Vincent said. Detectives spoke with Knighten and arrested him on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

He is held at the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.

