How to avoid student loan payment scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Student loan payments will soon make a return, but not before some of it is forgiven by the Biden Administration.

The Student Debt Relief Plan was announced back in August to help many people transition back into regular payment. As with any money program, sometimes things might sound too good to be true, and scammers are ready to take advantage.

Angela Guth from the Better Business Bureau of Southwest Louisiana says it is important to look at the form of communication being used.

“The government is not going to reach out to you via telephone or text message or social media instant messaging. They’re not going to reach out to you that way. it’s all unsolicited contact. If you have applied for some sort of grant, there’s going to be a very long application where you will have to enter that information and then you’re going to start receiving that correspondence via mail, via postal mail,” Guth said.

Many Americans haven’t had to pay on their student loans since before the COVID-19 pandemic, so starting payments again will take some getting used to. Those payments will resume in January 2023. Americans have until Dec. 31, 2023 to apply for the Student Debt Relief Plan.

“They [scammers] are going to prey upon anybody, any students that have any kind of outstanding debt and try to get them to release personal information, try to tell them to pay a fee up front, for promises to forgive their loan and then they’ll capture that information and steal their financial information,” Guth said.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind before you send money to anyone.

“You always need to check things out first. Go directly to the [government] websites, look, and see what the stipulations are on your repayment. Whenever you have a student loan, check out who the lender is, call them, talk to them on the phone, call that number directly. Never deal with someone who’s calling you out of the blue, hang up with them and call your lender to verify with them before giving out any personal or financial information,” Guth said.

For more information on the Student Debt Relief Plan, you can check out ED.gov and studentaid.gov.

