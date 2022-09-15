50/50 Thursdays
Heated exchange between Higgins, environmental lawyer during committee meeting

Congressman Clay Higgins.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KPLC) - A heated exchange between Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) and an environmental lawyer is going viral.

The back-and-forth between Higgins and Raya Salter, with the Energy Justice Law & Policy Center, happened during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

After the exchange, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) weighed in, saying Higgins had treated Salter poorly.

