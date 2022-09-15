Heated exchange between Higgins, environmental lawyer during committee meeting

(KPLC) - A heated exchange between Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) and an environmental lawyer is going viral.

The back-and-forth between Higgins and Raya Salter, with the Energy Justice Law & Policy Center, happened during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Salter: The fossil fuel industry that owns your state is destroying the earth and the natural world pic.twitter.com/LqmJtyLka4 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2022

After the exchange, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) weighed in, saying Higgins had treated Salter poorly.

AOC: Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private… pic.twitter.com/Jji1V2XhT2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2022

