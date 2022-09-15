Heated exchange between Higgins, environmental lawyer during committee meeting
(KPLC) - A heated exchange between Congressman Clay Higgins (R-La.) and an environmental lawyer is going viral.
The back-and-forth between Higgins and Raya Salter, with the Energy Justice Law & Policy Center, happened during a House Oversight Committee hearing.
After the exchange, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) weighed in, saying Higgins had treated Salter poorly.
