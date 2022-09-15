FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Few Storms Possible Friday, More Humid This Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we wrap up the week, we’ll have a mainly quiet Friday, with only a couple isolated storms. As the stalled front in the gulf begins to lift a little further north and weaken, that will allow somewhat better moisture to work into the area and could trigger a couple afternoon showers and storms. It seems the best chance for any activity would be closer to the coast, as well as western portions of the area. Anything that does pop up should remain isolated to scattered, and most of the area will stay dry. This is good news for high school football games or outdoor plans Friday evening. With mostly dry weather will come high temperatures that once again reach the upper 80′s, and approach 90 degrees for parts of the area. Unlike earlier this week, it does look like low temperatures may start to rise Friday night as well. By this time, the wind may develop a more southerly component to it, allowing for lows to rise around 70 along and south of I-10, though they may still be somewhat cooler in the 60′s further north.

A couple isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon with dry weather otherwise (KPLC)

To start the weekend on Saturday, a few isolated storms may still hang around, with some help from a small upper-level disturbance. We still should stay mostly on the drier side, and outdoor plans still look like they can be held, just keep an eye on anything that does pop-up. Unfortunately, dew points will return to the upper 60′s Saturday, meaning the typical mugginess returns as well. By Sunday and early next week, an upper-level high pressure system begins to form off to the west. This will control our weather into next week, with high’s reaching the lower 90′s, and drier weather once again making its way to the area.

