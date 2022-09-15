50/50 Thursdays
Eight Days of Hope returns to SWLA to repair homes

By Devon Distefano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight Days of Hope is an organization dedicated to helping communities rebuild from the ground up, and they’re coming to Lake Charles for the fourth time.

Their mission this time around is to help the families that are in dire need of home repairs. Thousands of volunteers from all over the country will work on hundreds of homes. repairs will include new roofing, dry wall installation, painting, flooring and electrical work.

“All of us are getting calls daily of people who are still looking for the assistance, looking for help, looking for ways to go take the next step in their recovery, so you know we’re looking at 200 potentially, and we know that wont be all. That’s why we’re encouraging the community to get engaged and get involved because even after eight days there will be plenty of work that local organizations, churches and groups can do to continue to do the work here in Southwest Louisiana,” said Baylon Harris, Executive Director of SWLA Response.

The tentative budget for this project is 650,000 for the materials, and Eight Days of Hope said they take care of the rest as they continue to provide support to communities in need.

Home renovations will take place Dec. 3 through 10. For more information on how to volunteer or get aid, you can go to rebuildswla.org.

