CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office.

Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belong to the parish office at which she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.

The complainant said that Bailey had access to district funds and made personal purchases with the funds, Vincent said. The purchases totaled less than $1,000.

When detectives spoke with Bailey she confirmed she used the district’s equipment, such as lawnmowers, a chainsaw, and a floor jack, for personal use, Vincent said.

The Calcasieu Police Department Attorney’s Office accepted charges and on Sept. 9, a warrant was issued for Bailey’s arrest. Bailey was arrested on Sept. 14 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for malfeasance in office.

The same day, she was released on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Vincent said Bailey has paid back the district for several personal items purchased using an account in the district’s name.

