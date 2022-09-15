50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

CPSO arrests woman for malfeasance in office

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By Sudan Britton
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Nov. 16, 2020, a complaint was made to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office of possible malfeasance in office.

Investigators were told that Dani Bailey, 39, Lake Charles, improperly used equipment that belong to the parish office at which she worked, according to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Office spokeswoman.

The complainant said that Bailey had access to district funds and made personal purchases with the funds, Vincent said. The purchases totaled less than $1,000.

When detectives spoke with Bailey she confirmed she used the district’s equipment, such as lawnmowers, a chainsaw, and a floor jack, for personal use, Vincent said.

The Calcasieu Police Department Attorney’s Office accepted charges and on Sept. 9, a warrant was issued for Bailey’s arrest. Bailey was arrested on Sept. 14 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for malfeasance in office.

The same day, she was released on a $25,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Vincent said Bailey has paid back the district for several personal items purchased using an account in the district’s name.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Kentrell A. Knighten
Lake Charles man accused of offering to pay a child for sex
A couple isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon with dry weather otherwise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Few Storms Possible Friday, More Humid This Weekend
Ryan Heflin’s parents said the last time they saw him was on January 19 after he left their...
Remains identified as missing man Ryan Heflin
Carlyss woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-10