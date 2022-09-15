50/50 Thursdays
Convicted sex offender accused of raping 8-year-old

Gary Wayne Moody, 56, of Vinton, is a convicted sex offender, having been found guilty in 2014...
(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury returned charges Thursday against a man accused of raping an 8-year-old.

Gary Wayne Moody, 56, of Vinton, is a convicted sex offender, having been found guilty in 2014 of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to the sex offender registry on the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

On Thursday, Moody was indicted on new charges - first-degree rape and sexual battery of a victim under 13.

The indictment says the allegations happened over a two-year period, from September 2017 to September 2019.

