50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Christians could make up less than half of Americans in 50 years, report finds

In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how...
In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how religion in the U.S. might change over the next 50 years.(TheDigitalArtist/pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Christians could make up less than half of the United States population by 2070 if recent religious trends continue, according to a new report published Tuesday.

In the report, Pew Research Center modeled several hypothetical scenarios describing how religion in the U.S. might change over the next 50 years.

Based on Pew’s findings, if religious switching continues at recent rates, Christians could decrease from making up 64% of the current population to somewhere between 35-54% by 2070.

Over that same period, Pew estimates people who are religiously unaffiliated would rise from the current 30% to somewhere between 34-52% of the U.S. population.

As of 2020, Christians made up 64% of Americans (including children), religiously unaffiliated people made up 30%, and adherents of all other religions (including Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists) made up 6%.

Pew said the research is based on patterns observed over recent decades through 2019. Data shows that 31% of people who are raised Christian become unaffiliated between ages 15-29, and an additional 7% become unaffiliated after age 30.

Pew said the ages of 15-29 is the “tumultuous period” in which religious switching is concentrated.

The report emphasizes that these findings are just possibilities based on recent trends and are not meant as predictions of what will happen for certain.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
A couple isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon with dry weather otherwise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Few Storms Possible Friday, More Humid This Weekend
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
Ryan Heflin’s parents said the last time they saw him was on January 19 after he left their...
Remains identified as missing man Ryan Heflin