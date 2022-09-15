50/50 Thursdays
Carlyss woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-10

(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Carlyss woman was killed and another person seriously injured in an overnight crash on I-10 East through Calcasieu Parish, police say.

Kami Angelle Manuel, 23, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado west on I-10 East about three miles east of the Toomey/Starks exit around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, said Derek Senegal, of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Manuel hit a 2015 Ram pickup driving east head-on.

Manuel was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The Ram driver was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were properly restrained, Senegal said. Toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

Troop D has investigated 17 fatal crashes resulting in 19 deaths in 2022.

