Calcasieu Parish launches citizen survey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury launched a citizen survey requesting feedback from people in the community. It aims to identify issues that need to be resolved in the parish.

“We would imagine that this year the hurricane recovery is still one of those priorities that people will be concerned with and all the various aspects that go into that as far as what our job is to do,” said Tom Hoefer, CPPJ Communications Director.

Some areas prioritized in the survey are littering, drainage, traffic, transportation, infrastructure and disaster recovery.

One local resident echoes those same concerns.

“Definitely the drainage system, the trash, we’re still cleaning up from the hurricane so maybe we can actually see more of that being done. For instance, the Capital One building still looks like the way it did two years ago”

Other questions ask for input on topics from the parish’s Covid-19 response to overall satisfaction with the police jury’s performance.

So why should you take the survey?

“We really need to know what the public is thinking,” Hoefer said. “It’s very important to our jurors, to the staff, that we know what the most important things are to the citizens, and you know a lot of times people will just post something on Facebook that maybe they’re concerned about and we don’t see that. We will see these and we will be able to track these things over time”

To complete the survey, click HERE or visit the Parish Administration Building.

