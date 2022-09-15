Blue Bell releases new salted caramel brownie flavor ahead of fall

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Move over, pumpkin spice. One week away from fall, Blue Bell drops a new flavor that gives all the fall feels.

The company announced the release of its newest flavor heading to the freezer section, Salted Caramel Brownie ice cream.

The flavor is described as “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”

Carl Breed, Blue Bell’s general sales manager, said this new treat packs big chunks of soft brownies in each bite.

“The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly,” Breed said in a release.

Maybe it’s a great addition to a night on the couch with your cozy gear as temperatures begin to cool down.

For an even cooler dessert, Blue Bell fans can also grab a recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with its new flavor via the company’s official Pinterest page and website.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last. Contact your local grocer to make sure the flavor is in stock.

The ice cream brand also recently unveiled a new Strawberry Lemonade ice cream earlier this summer. The flavor is designed with streaks of strawberry ice cream and lemonade sherbet, sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes. It comes sold in pint and half-gallon sizes.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores, visit the website, www.bluebell.com.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.