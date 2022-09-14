50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 13, 2022.

Michael Joseph Lemelle, 54, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Randall Lee Clostio, 34, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle; resisting an officer (2 charges); contempt of court (5 charges); hit and run driving (2 charges); must signal while turning; driver must be licensed (3 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; expired license plates; failure to stop or yield; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); improper turning; possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Tyrone Dwayne Papillion, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.

Kenneth Dean Runnels, 48, Lake Charles: No license for home improvements (2 charges); contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Hayward Bernard Burley Jr., 30, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Kentrell Lee Knighten, 38, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Felix Mclean, 54, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders; resisting a police officer with force.

Russell Wayne Holland, 44, Lake Charles: False imprisonment; domestic abuse.

Madison Faith Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Possession, distribution, manufacture, or production, of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Channing Nicholas Roach, 24, Lake Charles: Possession, distribution, manufacture, or production, of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession, distribution, manufacture, or production, of a Schedule II drug.

