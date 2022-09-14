50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur man accused of repeatedly raping minor

Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, Sulphur
Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of raping a girl who was under the age of 15 on multiple occasions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies received a complaint regarding Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, having inappropriate sexual contact with the victim on Sept. 8, 2022.

Deputies say the victim informed them that Kastrick had been raping her for several years with the most recent incident being the previous day.

Detectives spoke with Kastrick on Sept. 8 and arrested him. He has been booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for 3rd-degree rape with a bond of $850,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

Authorities say their investigation into this incident is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

