Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes.

The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a lot of people out of their homes in South West Louisiana, one of them being Christopher Mayo and his wife.

“I don’t have a home and I need some help to get my house rebuilt. You know, we don’t have anything there. A big ‘ole tree fell through the house,” resident Christopher Mayo said.

After the storm came, their home was a total loss and had to be demolished.

“Everyday I’m frustrated about it trying to get help for somebody to come out and see if they can build my house from the ground up or whatever they’re going to do,” Mayo said.

So now he lives in a FEMA trailer on the property and he doesn’t have insurance to aid his recovery.

“Was supposed to got some before the storm came, but never got some,” Mayo said.

Mayo and his wife are now turning to restore Louisiana to help get their home rebuilt.

“We’ve been trying to get help from everybody. I hope I just go up here and they tell me something good,” Mayo said.

Over 90 residents came out to Tuesday’s assistance event eager to meet with someone who can help.

“We need some help down here. we all do. no matter what your income is, we all need help down here,” Benita January said.

Benita January had flood damager to her home during the hurricanes.

“I tried FEMA and FEMA wants you to do this loan, and everybody’s not able to do loans right now and be able to pay them back because of the damage that has been done for the four disasters. So, that wasn’t my kind of way out, you know,” January said.

She said now she’s looking for more resources.

“I’ve been kind of doing things online, on the internet wit the actual websites and stuff but now I just want to be able to see someone and say ‘hey, can you help me?’,” January said.

If you are still in need of assistance, Restore Louisiana will continue their event at the civic center on the third floor in the buccaneer room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.

If you are unable to attend, you can still visit Restore.LA.gov for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.