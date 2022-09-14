Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul.

“it doesn’t look good,” Paul said

When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city.

Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.

“Everything we use has gone up. Some a little, some a lot,” Paul said.

He isn’t sure how the city is going to make ends meet over the months to come.

“I think it’s going to be a tough situation. I’ve looked at the numbers and things don’t look good to me,” Paul said.

Paul said he hopes they won’t have to raise water and sewer bills to residents.

“We have to put our heads together and see what to do. Either cut services, you hate to lay anyone off, but you got to do something, we have to survive. We haven’t gone up on utility bills in several years,” he said.

Paul said costs have gone up.

Examples include the chlorine they use for drinking water as well as the sewage plant.

He said it’s gone up $39,000 in eight months. At a recent city council meeting, department heads were asked to save money wherever possible.

He told them to only buy what you need.

“There’s things that we want, so we’re just asking all the department heads, ’Hey this thing’s getting pretty serious so don’t buy anything because you want it. Buy what you have to have’,” Paul said.

Paul said sales tax revenue is also down.

“If we have to amend the budget, you have to have money to amend the budget. If the money’s not there you can’t amend the budget,” Paul said.

7News asked if the city has recovered any money from the estate of the late former city clerk, who stole over a million dollars. He said there’s litigation dealing with the issue, and he can’t discuss it.

