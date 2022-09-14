50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

By Jade Moreau
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish.

“The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said.

Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year, the hospital announced plans for a new emergency center, and now those plans include a new women’s center.

“We are renovating the entire third flood of our hospital for a comprehensive women’s center,” said Kelli Broocks, the hospital’s chief development and resource officer.

Broocks said renovations to one wing include a physicians area for check up and annual visits, as well as diagnostic services.

The other wing will have suites for labor to post-partum needs.

“Mom and baby will be able to stay together from admission to discharge, there will be plenty of room for family members,” Broocks said. “We will also have nurse mid-wives that will be able to offer a more natural birthing experience for moms who want water births.”

Dr. Kelly said the new facility gives them the opportunity to grow, while offering quality healthcare.

“We have a unique mix of doctors and midwives who can really give you a different perspective of care depending on the type of patient you are,” Kelly said.

Hospital officials hope the center will open next year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Better health care for women is coming to Beauregard Parish.
New women's center coming to Beauregard Parish
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Body found at Beauregard Parish deer lease
Mayor Gene Paul says rising costs with declining revenues has the city in a bad situation. "It...
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems