McNeese Volleyball returns to the Legacy Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a big night at the Legacy Center as for the first time in three years, the McNeese Cowgirls Volleyball team played at the Legacy Center. It had been a long three years for the Cowgirls as they were playing their home matches at the McNeese Recreation Center, but on Tuesday, that finally came to an end.

The Cowgirls took on the Tigers of Texas Southern for their 2022 home opener, and it was a successful match for the Cowgirls as they swept the Tigers in three sets winning 25-13, 25-23, and 25-14. With the win the Cowgirls improved to 3-8 on the season, but more importantly, they once again have somewhere to play their home matches.

“The girls definitely are really appreciative, and grateful, and excited to be here because they’ve been through so much, and this community has been through so much, I’ve just seen kind of the end of it you know I got here in January and the legacy just opened up, and I thought oh wow this is awesome, but I’ve been told by so many people that you know, this community has pulled together, with the adversity that they’ve gone through, and to be able to be back in this facility, it just means the world to everybody.” said head coach Sasha Karelov following the Cowgirls’ win.

McNeese will be back in action on Thursday against Sam Houston in Waco, Texas, to begin the Baylor Classic.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.