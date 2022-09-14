50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana Public Service Commission candidate forum to be held tonight

Alliance for Affordable Energy
Alliance for Affordable Energy(Alliance for Affordable Energy)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight.

The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 14, 2022.

The forum will be held at SOWELA Community College Auditorium at 3829 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Ave. It will also be livestreamed HERE.

The AAE says it has invited all LPSC District 4 candidates to discuss the regulation of affordable, reliable utility services for local residents and answer questions surrounding their vision for a transition to reliable, clean energy that promotes lower energy costs for consumers and increases good job opportunities.

The forum is being held ahead of the upcoming election for District 4, which encompasses eighteen parishes. The LPSC has the authority to regulate utility companies and the energy sector in the state.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Divers found the truck submerged in Choupique Bayou.
CPSO dive team recovers truck reported stolen in 2017
LEGAL CORNER: Do I have to answer every question from the other side’s lawyer?
Nicholas L. Kastrick, 34, Sulphur
Sulphur man accused of repeatedly raping minor
Dry air filters in
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for a few more days before rain chances return