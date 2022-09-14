Louisiana Public Service Commission candidate forum to be held tonight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight.

The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 14, 2022.

The forum will be held at SOWELA Community College Auditorium at 3829 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Ave. It will also be livestreamed HERE.

The AAE says it has invited all LPSC District 4 candidates to discuss the regulation of affordable, reliable utility services for local residents and answer questions surrounding their vision for a transition to reliable, clean energy that promotes lower energy costs for consumers and increases good job opportunities.

The forum is being held ahead of the upcoming election for District 4, which encompasses eighteen parishes. The LPSC has the authority to regulate utility companies and the energy sector in the state.

