Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The first annual Leesville Hispanic Heritage Festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Polk Theatre at 109 E Texas St.

There will be music, family entertainment, and food.

The festival is being hosted by Brenda’s Kitchen Puerto Rican Cuisine.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.