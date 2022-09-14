Jennings police asking for assistance identifying attempted break-in suspect
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe attempted to break into a local business this morning, Sept. 14, 2022.
Authorities say the suspect attempted to break into Bottom Boot Vapes on the corner of Hwy 26 and Alice St. around 2:38 a.m. this morning.
If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this incident, the Jennings Police Department is asking you to contact them at 1-337-821-5513.
