Jennings police asking for assistance identifying attempted break-in suspect

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they believe attempted to break into a local business this morning, Sept. 14, 2022.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to break into Bottom Boot Vapes on the corner of Hwy 26 and Alice St. around 2:38 a.m. this morning.

Posted by Jennings Police Department on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

If you can identify the suspect or have any information regarding this incident, the Jennings Police Department is asking you to contact them at 1-337-821-5513.

