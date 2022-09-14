Health Headlines: Opioid alternatives for post-surgery pain relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and death, there is a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain.

Every day in the U.S., 130 people die from an opioid overdose. Sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally, or they can be prescribed for pain relief after surgery.

Oxycontin, Percocet, Vicodin - for years, they were a mainstay of pain management after surgery. Mercy Medical Center plastic and reconstructive surgeon Lauren Nigro, M.D., said she and many of her colleagues recommend non-narcotic alternatives for patients, even for procedures that require weeks of recovery time, like a tummy tuck.

“A lot of it has to do with the size of the cuts we’re making, and a lot of it has to do with also sewing those muscles together,” Nigro said.

Before surgery, patients are often prescribed Tylenol or other acetaminophen for several days. During, doctors administer long-acting nerve block that can last three or four days.

After, doctors sometimes prescribe the non-opioid gabapentin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, and in some cases, an injection of Botox.

“There’s actually a substance in it that it inhibits the Substance P, which involves the pain pathway,” Nigro said.

Nigro said it is important to use the pain management methods before and during surgery so patients are not suddenly in uncontrollable pain after, which leads to taking more than needed.

Doctors do still prescribe opioids for pain relief and chronic conditions, but in some states, doctors limit the prescription to ten pills, or just a week’s worth of medication.

