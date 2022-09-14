50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Seven forms way out in the Atlantic

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tropical system we have been tracking for the past few days over the Atlantic Ocean has gained enough organization to be classified as a Tropical Depression. Tropical Depression 7 is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving westward toward the islands of the Caribbean.

T.D. 7 is in an environment of moderate wind shear and that is not likely to change, this should prevent significant development. And models paint a picture of increasing wind shear over this system once it reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is possible that shear could shred the storm causing it to dissipate, and interaction with mountainous terrain could be an issue too.

At this point there is NO need to worry about this system since it may not survive the next few days. If it survives into next week, it could bring impacts closer to the United States, but there are a lot of hurdles to get through between now and then. So here in SWLA let’s focus on the nice weather! If anything changes, we will let you know. And this is a good reminder to avoid social media posts that show individual computer model forecasts, those are never correct and only used to get clicks and interaction.

