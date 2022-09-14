50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great Day Thursday, A Few Storms This Weekend

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been in a quiet weather pattern here in Southwest Louisiana, and that looks to continue into Thursday as well.  With a frontal system still stalled in the Gulf of Mexico, drier air behind it will remain over the area, keeping rain and oppressive humidity out of the forecast for Thursday.  Temperatures may be a little higher than what they have been the past couple days though, as highs may approach the upper 80′s for portions of the area.  Our low temperatures Thursday night still look to remain in the mid 60′s.  Unfortunately, this break from the heat is starting to come to an end.  By the weekend, our temperatures may start to crawl closer to 90 during the day and could be accompanied by some scattered storms thanks to a small upper-level disturbance that will be nearby.  With that being said, neither day during the weekend looks like a washout at this time.

Upper-level high pressure begins to build in late this weekend, signaling a warming trend
As we head into the early part of next week, high temperatures will continue to increase.  That is thanks to a strong upper-level high pressure system that will park itself over the middle of the country.  Temperatures could once again top 90 degrees in spots, and it will feel more humid as well compared to this week. Rain chances will lower once again, especially as we head past Monday, meaning more good days for outdoor activities.

