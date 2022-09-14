CPSO honors deputies who tried to save 6-month-old left in hot car

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has awarded two deputies with Commendation Pins for “going above and beyond the call of duty” by trying to save the life of an unresponsive baby.

A mother flagged down the deputies in August after allegedly leaving her six-month-old in her car for several hours, according to CPSO. Cory Clophus, who was off duty, and Timothy Trosclair immediately began performing life-saving techniques on the child and continued to do so while bringing her to the hospital.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso honored the deputies Wednesday for their efforts to save the child’s life.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso and Cory Clophus (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Tony Mancuso and Timothy Trosclair (Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

