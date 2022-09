Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a truck reported stolen nearly five years ago while conducting dive training in Carlyss Tuesday.

The pickup truck was reported stolen from a business parking lot in Sulphur in October 2017, according to CPSO. Divers found it submerged in Choupique Bayou.

