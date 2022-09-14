CCA releases photos of untethered net full of fish off Cameron coast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association show an untethered net full of fish abandoned off the Cameron Coast.

In a news release, CCA says the net was seen off of Holly Beach.

CCA estimates the net may weigh around 500,000 pounds.

Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson says the incident happened Friday and was supposed to be cleaned up by Monday. He says Cameron officials are working to confirm the proper authorities were notified.

KPLC has reached out to Wildlife and Fisheries for more information.

Photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association show an untethered net full of fish abandoned off the Cameron Coast. (CCA Louisiana)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.