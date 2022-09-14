Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning.

The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm.

A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported at 5 a.m.

Officials do not yet have a cause of the fire.

KPLC reported last year on four fires at the complex.

