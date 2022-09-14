50/50 Thursdays
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning.

The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm.

A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported at 5 a.m.

Officials do not yet have a cause of the fire.

KPLC reported last year on four fires at the complex.

Clarence Hypolite
LSU Police arrest man accused of armed robbery, attempted murder
Sheriff Tony Mancuso presented the two deputies with CPSO Commendation Pins.
CPSO honors deputies who tried to save 6-month-old left in hot car
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Place Vendome Apartments in Lake Charles on the...
Fire at Place Vendome apartments
Ten LCPD trucks and one Westlake truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under...
House burns on Windmill Lane