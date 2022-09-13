50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 12, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 12, 2022.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.

Devonte Dewayne Bilbo, 20, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Selene Marie Brady, 52, Sulphur: Abuse of a dating partner.

Wayland Lekeith Thibodeaux, 49, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

Anthony Michelle Zeno, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; misrepresentation during booking; obstruction of a public passage.

Juan Carlos Maciel, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Cody Don Brock, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Iyina Shavianni Rubin, 21, Lake Charles: Identity theft under $300.

Wendy Denise Myers, 45, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000.

James John Dudley, 41, Sugerland, TX: Contempt of court; trespassing; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Dillon Kenta Alexander, 20, Port Arthur, TX: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile (2 charges).

Amanda Marie Box, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Chyna Ameya Ryans, 20, Beaumont, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Craig Davin Gwatney, 56, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Joseph Wannage, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons.

Christopher Joseph Sonier, 24, Vinton: Domestic abuse.

