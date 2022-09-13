Sulphur Police release update in identity theft case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police released an update in the identity theft investigation involving an employee at the 297 South Cities Service Highway McDonald’s.

Dayshia Nicole Hardy is accused of stealing credit/debit card information from approximately 62 individuals who bought food at the McDonald’s, according to the Sulphur Police Department.

She was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Her charges include 54 counts of misdemeanor identity theft and 8 counts of felony identity theft, authorities said.

Sulphur Police identified two additional suspects in the investigation. Their names will be released once arrested.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.