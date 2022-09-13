Sulphur council addresses revision of Home Rule Charter

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A city’s home rule charter is essentially the city’s constitution, outlining how the city should operate.

7News previously sat down with Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay who said the city’s current charter is outdated, and its revision has been mentioned by the council.

At Monday’s regular meeting, the council voted to introduce an ordinance to appoint a charter commission.

“This would be to create a charter commission,” chairman Mandy Thomas said. “It would be appointed positions.”

Mayor Danahay explained to 7News there are procedures when selecting a charter commission. The council can appoint a commission, or the citizens can petition for an elected commission, in which they must receive signatures from 10% of the registered voters in Sulphur.

A petition has already been started by a group of residents. Some who attended Monday’s meeting.

“I would rather have an election, so we can have diversity of voices as we move to develop a new charter for our city,” Cindy Robertson said.

“It’s simply that the citizens believe these should be elected positions and not appointed,” Sheila Broussard said.

Others said they trust their district representatives’ recommendation.

“I would rather have people appointed that you people have confidence in than have politicians in there,” a resident of Sulphur said.

Thomas said the end goal is for the most qualified people to be chosen. She said the charter will still be voted on by residents before moving forward.

“I feel extremely comfortable with it, because at the end of this, they get the final say,” Thomas said. “They will have to vote on whether or not they are comfortable with what the commission comes up with.”

