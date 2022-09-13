South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a place where you can purchase dresses without cost. Four, Southwest Louisiana sisters have created the perfect dress shopping experience so you can find a dress without spending a dime.

With homecoming season approaching, buying dresses, hair, and make-up can become pricey. So, Maddison and Brayli Harris invented a place to make the experience easier. Now, they’re encouraging anyone that is in need or just wants to save money, to come and check it out.

The dresses and other accessories at the shop actually don’t cost anything and are rented to you for free. Maddison, said “All the dresses we have here are from donations only. We really could not have done that without our community’s help.”

Along with dresses, you can find jewelry, shoes, and other items when shopping for the perfect homecoming experience.

Once someone decides on the dress that they are renting they can fill out a form with a thank you note to the person who donated to the shop.

So, if you happen to be cleaning out your closet and have formal dresses that you don’t wear anymore this is a great way to give back.

Brayli says, “Some people really don’t have anything. They can get anything they need here for no cost.”

South Beau Closet will remain open until the second weekend of October. They hope to find another venue and relocate to continue “giving back.”

If you would like to get involved in the donating process you can check out their Facebook South Beau Dress Closet💜💛 | Facebook.

