‘Smilin’ Jack LeBlanc played with country music legends

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - “Smilin” Jack LeBlanc once graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry playing his guitar. At 93, his hands don’t strum like they used to, so he relies on his voice.

7News caught up with LeBlanc at the SWLA Veterans Home.

He first picked up a guitar at 12 years old, and found a passion for music that propelled him to one of the biggest stages, where he played alongside Hank Williams, Eddie Arnold, Bill Monroe and Ernest Tubb.

“When Hank Williams would come up and start singing them love sick blues, man let me tell you something you couldn’t hear a train running off a cliff, he was something else,” LeBlanc said.

When asked what made him so good at the guitar, Jack’s answer is simple, it’s practice.

“Music requires practice, practice, practice, you never put that guitar down, if you can’t make the sound you want keep trying until you get it,” LeBlanc said.

From his childhood in Cajun Country to his time on tour, he said he’s lived the greatest life.

“I enjoyed my days, I enjoyed my life, I think I had one of the best lives in the world, I don’t think anyone had a better life than me” he said.

