Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older.

The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.
Mike the Tiger VII celebrates his 6th birthday.(LSU School of Veterinary Medicine)

RELATED: ‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients

You might not know his name but you definitely know his most famous patient. After 26 years caring for the state’s most famous cat, Dr. David Baker is retiring.
