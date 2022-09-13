Mike the Tiger VII turns 6
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older.
The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
RELATED: ‘No, I’m not a cat person, except this one’: Mike the Tiger’s longtime vet reminisces about his famous patients
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.