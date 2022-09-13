50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Football looking to regroup after (0-2) start.

The McNeese Cowboys are back to the drawing board after losing this past weekend 52-10 against the Rice Owls.
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are back to the drawing board after losing this past weekend 52-10 against the Rice Owls. Monday’s practice was one of focus, as the Cowboys wanted to focus on limiting mistakes. In practice the offensive line impressed again as Head Coach Gary Goff loves the way his Offensive and Defensive lines have battled in the trenches. As for the Quarterbacks, it was Knox Kadum still taking a majority of the first team reps. Both Kadum and Cam Ransom, who has played snaps during the season as-well, have been locked in on lowering the amount of turnovers they’ve had through the first two weeks of the season. Coach Goff wants to make sure that his Quarterbacks focus on making good reads, and living down to down. He also made it clear that he is encouraged with his teams ability to move the football, even with the turnovers that they have had.

After practice Monday Goff stated,” we got to be better just because there is a protection issue just because the back goes the wrong way, we cant make that a bigger mistake by throwing a pick into someone’s chest we got to see that, growing pains but we’re going to get better.”

He also included,” we might be frustrated but we’re still very excited, because we do believe we have a very talented football team we just have to continue to stive, pull in the same direction, and get better day by day.”

McNeese plays there first home game this Saturday against Alcorn State. Kickoff is at 7:00 pm.

