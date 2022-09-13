Louisiana State Fire Marshal issues guidance ahead of new carbon monoxide law change

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is giving guidance ahead of an upcoming carbon monoxide law change for houses and real estate industries.

Louisiana Legislature Act 458 says any house sold or leased after Jan. 1, 2023, needs to have at least one carbon monoxide detector in the home.

Also as of Jan. 1, 2023, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council will require carbon monoxide detectors to be installed at the same time, a home standby generator is installed.

“These changes are the direct result of the tragic aftermath of the 2020 and 2021 hurricane disasters across our state that saw more than a dozen carbon monoxide-related deaths and dozens more hospitalizations, all attributed to both portable and standby generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis. “We’re grateful to the housing and real estate industry for being proactive ahead of the law change to ensure everyone is appropriately educated on this effort to save lives well before the law goes into effect.”

The SFM said the need for having working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in homes, regardless of law is vital. If a resident needs assistance with a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector, the SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life can help. For more information click HERE.

Here are guidelines from the SFM for installing a carbon monoxide detector in the home.

The detector packaging should feature phrases including “life-long” OR “ten-year” AND “sealed battery” OR “sealed-in lithium battery.”

The device can be in combination with a smoke detector.

One or two-family house/dwelling is defined as a building containing not more than two dwelling units in which one or each dwelling unit is occupied by members of a single family.

