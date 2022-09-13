50/50 Thursdays
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games.

“Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

Will he start, get a lot of playing time, that’s still up for debate.

“Let’s be careful now. He’s been off for a while. To put a lot of expectations on him in the first game, we certainly can’t do that. We’ve got other backs that have done really well, but he will be part of the mix. And make no mistake about it, we’ve seen his capabilities in camp. We’ve kept him active within our rotations, so he’s ready to play. We did that with obviously our mind’s eye toward the SEC competition coming up. Excited to get him back,” said Kelly.

Emery last played for LSU in 2020. The Destrehan alum missed the entire 2021 season.

