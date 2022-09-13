Jeff Davis deputy arrested for theft

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for theft.

Joseph Rene Soileau, 54, of Ragley, was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.

Both Jeff Davis Chief Deputy Chris Ivey and Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the arrest.

Ivey said upon being informed of the arrest, Jeff Davis officials placed Soileau on administrative leave without pay and took possession of his work equipment.

Soileau has worked for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office for about 13 years, Ivey said. He previously worked for other law enforcement agencies.

KPLC has reached out to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office for more information about the arrest.

The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office jail roster shows Soileau being held on $1,500 bail.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.