Jeff Davis deputies respond to a complaint of harassment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Welsh man is accused of harassing a female by asking for nude photographs and for her to stay the night for sexual purposes, authorities said.

Steven Blanchard, 40, is also accused of driving by the female’s house numerous times, parking in her driveway and sitting there, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a complaint of harassment on Aug. 27, Ivey said. The complainant told deputies Blanchard had harassed her for the past few weeks.

Blanchard was arrested and booked into the parish jail on counts of telephone harassment, two counts of stalking, two counts of criminal trespass, and two counts of entry or remaining after being forbidden.

