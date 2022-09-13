50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Governor receives updated COVID-19 booster

Governor John Bel Edwards recieves updated COVID-19 booster.
Governor John Bel Edwards recieves updated COVID-19 booster.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards rolled up his sleeve to receive the latest updated COVID-19 booster and flu shot.

He was joined by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courney Phillips and Louisiana state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic.

State health leaders said the updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available to the public. Healthcare providers across Louisiana were notified of updated guidance about the shots after the CDC endorsed the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer.

The Moderna booster is available for anyone ages 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is being made available for people ages 12 and older. The updated boosters are designed to better protect against the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The inaugural Lake Charles Championship, of the Korn Ferry Tour, is set for March of 2022.
PGA cancels Korn Ferry Lake Charles Championship
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting on Hodges St.
State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police
Top Left: Kelly Bailey; Bottom Left: Troy McCollough; Top Right: Austin Scott; Bottom Right:...
Body of fourth drowning victim found
The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects in an overnight...
3 arrested in Cameron Parish bank break-in

Latest News

Health Headlines: New therapy helping veterans with headaches and memory loss
Health Headlines: New therapy helping veterans with headaches and memory loss
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 9, 2022
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
New research shows a common mineral may stop, and even reverse a deadly lung disease.
Health Headlines: Zinc may stop, reverse progression of deadly lung disease
New research shows a common mineral may stop, and even reverse a deadly lung disease.
Health Headlines: Every breath you take