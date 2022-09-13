FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for a few more days before rain chances return

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast remains nice over the next few days thanks to low humidity which will allow for nighttime lows to again drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight tonight. Plentiful sunshine warms our temperatures up quickly through the day with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 80s.

By the weekend, the pattern changes with onshore winds bringing a boost in moisture levels, and the return of a few widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

Next Weather Maker (KPLC)

Looking at the tropics, there’s only one area we’re particularly going to keep an eye on over the next several days as it now has a 40% chance of tropical formation over the next five days, moving closer to Puerto Rico by Saturday. While it’s too soon to know if this will be any threat to the United States, we’ll first have to watch if anything can develop and then where it goes over the next several days. If something does indeed develop, we should have a much better idea if this will be any threat to the Gulf by this weekend as it moves closer to Hispaniola.

Tropical development chances (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.